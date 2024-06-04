Standard Bank celebrates 25th founding anniversary

Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, chairman of Standard Bank, cuts a cake to celebrate the bank’s 25th founding anniversary at its head office in Dhaka on Monday. Photo: Standard Bank

Standard Bank stepped into 26 years of operations on Monday after completion of 25 years of a glorious journey in Bangladesh's banking sector.

Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the celebration as chief guest at the bank's head office in Dhaka, said a press release.

In his speech, the chairman called upon all members of the Standard Bank family to follow Shariah law in conducting banking activities and expected everyone's spontaneous participation in the development and prosperity of the bank.

Mohammad Mohon Miah, acting managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the programme, where Mohammad Manjur Alam, vice-chairman, joined virtually as a special guest.

Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ferozur Rahman, SAM Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Gulzar Ahmed, Md Zahedul Hoque, Kazi Khurram Ahmed, AKM Abdul Alim, Md Abul Hossain, directors of the bank, and Najmul Huq Chaudhury, Golam Hafiz Ahmed and AKM Delwer Hussain, independent directors, were present.

Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director and COO of the bank, Haider Nurun Naher, senior executive vice-president and regional manager for Khulna, Md Mosharrof Hossain, senior executive vice-president and chief remittance officer, and Md Ali Reza, acting company secretary, among others, were also present.