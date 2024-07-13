Southeast Bank organises half-yearly business conference

Southeast Bank recently organised its "Half-yearly Business Conference 2024".

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, presided over the event, which was held virtually, the bank said in a press release.

Md Masum Uddin Khan and Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing directors of the bank, were present.

At the conference, business achievements were reviewed, and an action plan was made to continue the momentum.

Special emphasis was placed on providing innovative financial services by leveraging the latest technology to ensure customer satisfaction.

Additionally, there was a focus on bringing underprivileged communities under banking services at the grassroots level, disbursing SME and retail loans on easy terms to promising entrepreneurs and individuals, ensuring modern banking services to conventional and Islamic banking customers, and contributing to the economic development of the country by setting up new industrial establishments in the corporate sector.

Divisional heads of the bank, along with senior executives, heads of branches, sub-branch in-charges, branch managers, and in-charges of the two offshore banking units, were among others present.