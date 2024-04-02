Southeast Bank distributes financial aid among farmers

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, hands over a cheque to Mohsin Ali, executive director of Wave Foundation, which will channel the money to grassroot farmers at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank has distributed financial assistance among farmers from the bank's special corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund to help their cultivation and purchases of machinery.

The financial assistance was channeled to farmers through Wave Foundation, a non-government development organisation, the bank said in a press release.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, handed over a cheque to grassroots farmers at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently.

Mohsin Ali, executive director of the foundation, alongside other senior officials from both the bank and the foundation were also present.