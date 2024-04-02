Banking
Star Business Desk
Tue Apr 2, 2024 10:07 PM
Last update on: Tue Apr 2, 2024 10:06 PM

Most Viewed

Banking

Southeast Bank distributes financial aid among farmers

Star Business Desk
Tue Apr 2, 2024 10:07 PM Last update on: Tue Apr 2, 2024 10:06 PM
Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, hands over a cheque to Mohsin Ali, executive director of Wave Foundation, which will channel the money to grassroot farmers at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank has distributed financial assistance among farmers from the bank's special corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund to help their cultivation and purchases of machinery.

The financial assistance was channeled to farmers through Wave Foundation, a non-government development organisation, the bank said in a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, handed over a cheque to grassroots farmers at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently.

Mohsin Ali, executive director of the foundation, alongside other senior officials from both the bank and the foundation were also present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

জিম্মি জাহাজ এমভি আবদুল্লাহ: মুক্তির বিষয়ে জলদস্যুদের সঙ্গে আলোচনায় অগ্রগতি

জাহাজে থাকা ক্রু সদস্যরা ভালো আছেন। তাদের মাঝে মাঝে পরিবারের সদস্যদের সঙ্গে কথা বলার অনুমতি দেওয়া হচ্ছে।

৪৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মিয়ানমারের ফেরত যাবে ১৮০ বিজিপি ও সেনা, ফিরবে ১৭০ বাংলাদেশি: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification