Sonali Bank holds its 17th AGM

Sonali Bank today approved a financial statement, the balance sheet director's report and auditors' report along with a profit and loss account for the year that ended on December 31, 2023.

The approval came at the 17th annual general meeting (AGM) at the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, where Md Azimuddin Biswas, additional secretary to the Financial Institutions Division, attended as a representative of the Ministry of Finance.

ABM Ruhul Azad, Daulatunnaher Khanam, Molla Abdul Wadud, Mohammad Kaykobad, Md Matiur Rahman, Abul Kalam Azad, and Gopal Chandra Ghosh, directors of the bank, were present.

Among others, Md Afzal Karim, chief executive officer of the bank, and Tauhidul Islam, company secretary, were also present.