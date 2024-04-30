Sonali Bank gets new DMD

Sonali Bak has appointed Shamim Uddin Ahmed as its deputy managing director (DMD).

Ahmed was serving Agrani Bank as deputy managing director prior to joining his new assignment, the bank said in a press release.

Ahmed started his banking carrier in Agrani Bank as senior officer in 1993.

He held different positions in Agrani Bank efficiently and successfully. He served as manager of different branches and corporate branches, and acted as the head of different divisions at the head office.

He obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in statistics from Jahangirnagar University and completed an MBA degree from the University of Dhaka.