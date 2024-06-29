Sonali Bank awarded for outstanding performance in APA

Banking
Sonali Bank was awarded with the top position among the state-owned commercial banks of Financial Institutions Division (FID) under the Ministry of Finance for implementing the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) in 2022-23.

The bank scored 98.45 out of 100 and secured the top position. The award was announced in the signing ceremony of the APA for the fiscal year 2024-25 between Sonali Bank and FID at the latter's conference room in Dhaka recently.

The bank, earlier, was also awarded in 2020-21 and 2021-22, respectively.

Among others, additional secretaries of the FID, executives of different banks and financial institutions were also present on the occasion.

