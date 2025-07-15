Social Islami Bank signs MoU with National Pension Authority

Shafiuzzaman, managing director of Social Islami Bank PLC, and Md Mahiuddin Khan, executive chairman of the National Pension Authority, shake hands and exchange signed documents of the memorandum of understanding at the conference room of the finance division in Dhaka recently. Photo: Social Islami Bank

Social Islami Bank PLC has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Pension Authority (NPA) to facilitate seamless registration, contribution collection, and API integration under the Universal Pension Schemes.

Md Mahiuddin Khan, executive chairman of the NPA, and Shafiuzzaman, managing director of the bank, signed the agreement at the conference room of the finance division under the Ministry of Finance in Dhaka, according to a press release.

This partnership is expected to enhance public access to the Universal Pension Scheme while supporting the expansion of its technology-driven operations.

Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary of the finance division, attended the signing ceremony as the chief guest.