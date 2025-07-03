shurjoMukhi offers no-interest EMI for Prime Bank cardholders

Fida Haq, managing director and chief executive officer of shurjoMukhi Limited, and Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing the agreement at the bank’s corporate office in Gulshan, Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime B

Prime Bank PLC has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with shurjoMukhi Limited, a Dhaka-based IT and fintech company, to offer zero percent EMI benefits for the bank's credit cardholders on e-commerce purchases.

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the Bank, and Fida Haq, managing director and chief executive officer of the fintech company, signed the agreement at the bank's corporate office in the capital's Gulshan recently, according to a press release.

Under this collaboration, Prime Bank's credit cardholders will be able to avail zero percent EMI facilities when shopping online through approximately 1,400 merchants integrated with shurjoPay, the digital payment gateway operated by shurjoMukhi.

The initiative aims to enhance digital retail convenience and provide cardholders with greater financial flexibility in their e-commerce transactions.

Joarder Tanvir Faisal, executive vice-president and head of cards and retail asset at the bank, and Md Shahidul Islam Khan, deputy manager of the fintech company, along with other senior officials from both organisations, were also present.