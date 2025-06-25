Shahjalal Islami Bank declares 10% cash dividend

AK Azad, chairman of Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC, presides over the bank’s 24th annual general meeting, which was held virtually today. At the meeting, a 10 percent cash dividend was declared for 2024. Photo: Shahjalal Islami Bank

Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC has announced a 10 percent cash dividend for the financial year ending December 31, 2024.

The declaration was made during the bank's 24th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually today, according to a press release issued by the bank.

The meeting was presided over by AK Azad, chairman of the bank, and was attended by vice-chairmen Mohammed Younus and Mohiuddin Ahmed, along with directors Anwer Hossain Khan, Md Sanaullah Shahid, Harun Miah, Akkas Uddin Mollah, Khandaker Shakib Ahmed, Md Towhidur Rahman, Fakir Akhtaruzzaman, Md Moshiur Rahman Chamak, Tahera Faruque, and Fakir Mashrikuzzaman.

Independent Directors Nasir Uddin Ahmed and Md Reazul Karim were also present.

Md Abul Bashar, senior executive vice president and company secretary, moderated the session, while Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director of the bank, addressed the AGM.

During the meeting, shareholders approved the directors' report, the audited balance sheet, and the profit and loss account for the year.

Imtiaz U Ahmed, additional managing director of the bank; MM Saiful Islam and Mustafa Husain, deputy managing directors; Barrister Khan Mohammad Shamim Aziz, legal adviser; Md Ashrafuzzaman, external auditor of the bank and partner of Aziz Halim Khayer & Co; Jasmin Akter, independent scrutiniser and partner at Jasmin & Associates; and Md Jafar Sadeq, chief financial officer, were also present.