SBAC Bank launches ‘SBAC Smart Banking Services’

SBAC Bank recently launched a new digital products platform, styled "SBAC Smart Banking Services", in celebration of the bank's 11th founding anniversary.

RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, minister for housing and public works, inaugurated the platform at the Sheraton Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Abu Zafar Mohammod Shofiuddin (Shamim), chairman of the bank, and AKM Nurul Fazal Bulbul, vice-chairman of Central Depository Bangladesh Ltd, attended the programme as guests of honour.

Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the programme, where Mohammad Nazmul Huq, Hafizur Rahman Babu, Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Hussain, Mohammad Mahbubor Rahman, Shohel Ahmed and Md Emdadul Hoque, directors, and Mohammad Moqbul Hossain Bhuiyan and Ziaur Rahman Zia, independent directors, were present.

Among others, Jahangir Alam, former mayor of Gazipur City Corporation, Md Nurul Azim, additional managing director of the bank, along with heads of division, senior management, branch managers and different professionals were also present.