Romo Rouf Chowdhury re-elected chairman of Bank Asia

Romo Rouf Chowdhury has been re-elected as the chairman of Bank Asia PLC.

The reappointment was confirmed at a recent meeting of the bank's board of directors, held at its head office in Dhaka, according to a press release issued by the bank.

Chowdhury is a sponsor shareholder and sponsor director of Bank Asia. He brings with him over 31 years of experience as an industrialist and is widely regarded as one of Bangladesh's most accomplished young entrepreneurs.

He currently serves as chairman of Rancon Group, a diversified conglomerate comprising more than 30 subsidiaries.

Notable among them are Rancon Motorbikes Limited, Rancon Motors Limited, Rangs Limited, Rangs Properties Limited, Rancon Automobiles Limited, Rancon Oceana Limited, Rancon Sea Fishing Limited, and Rancon Electronics Limited.

Chowdhury holds an engineering degree from Durham University in the United Kingdom.