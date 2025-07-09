Banking
Banking
Pubali Bank opens booth at Dhaka Medical College Hospital

Brig Gen Md Asaduzzaman, director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, inaugurates the collection booth of Pubali Bank PLC on the DMH premises in Dhaka today. Mohammad Ali, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, was present. Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank PLC has opened a collection booth at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in a bid to provide fast and modern services.

Through this booth, various fees, including diagnostic test fees and other charges for hospital patients, will be collected.

Brig Gen Md Asaduzzaman, director of DMCH, inaugurated the booth today as the chief guest, according to a press release.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, attended the programme as guest of honour.

Mohammad Esha, deputy managing director of the bank; Md Rafiqul Islam, deputy general manager and regional manager for Dhaka South; along with senior executives from both organisations, were also present.

