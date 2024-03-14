Pubali Bank, ONE Bank ink deal on fund transfer

Md Rabiul Alam, deputy general manager and head of alternative delivery channel division of Pubali Bank, and Md Mozaffor Hossain, first assistant vice-president of ONE Bank, exchange signed documents of an agreement on fund transfer facilities in Dhaka recently. Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank and ONE Bank recently signed an agreement for enabling fund transfers between Pubali Bank's mobile banking app (PI) and ONE Bank's mobile financial service (OK Wallet).

Md Rabiul Alam, deputy general manager and head of alternative delivery channel division of the private commercial bank, and Md Mozaffor Hossain, first assistant vice-president of the private bank, inked the deal in Dhaka recently, said a press release.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank, and Md Monzur Mofiz, managing director of ONE Bank, were present.

Among others, Md Shahnewaz Khan, deputy managing director of the private commercial bank, and Mirza Azhar Ahmad, senior executive vice-president of the private bank, along with senior executives from both organisations were present.