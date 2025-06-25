Banking
Star Business Desk
Wed Jun 25, 2025 09:10 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 25, 2025 09:15 PM

Prime Bank’s credit rating upgraded to AAA

Prime Bank's long-term credit rating has been upgraded to AAA by the Credit Rating Agency of Bangladesh Limited (CRAB), with a short-term rating assigned at ST-1.

This notable upgrade stands as a testament to Prime Bank's three-decade commitment to financial resilience, responsible banking practices, and sustained trustworthiness.

The ratings reflect the bank's strong capital base, well-diversified loan portfolio, adequate provisioning coverage, and a stable, low-cost deposit structure.

CRAB also cited the bank's robust operational efficiency, sound liquidity position, and prudent risk management practices as key contributors to the upgrade.

The AAA long-term rating indicates Prime Bank's exceptionally strong capacity to meet financial obligations, with minimal credit risk—representing the highest rating attainable.

Meanwhile, the ST-1 short-term rating highlights the bank's outstanding ability to fulfil short-term commitments, supported by superior liquidity, strong internal fund generation, and broad access to funding sources.

