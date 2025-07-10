Prime Bank partners with Excel Telecom to offer digital device financing

Mohammad Syfuddin Tipu, executive director of Excel Telecom (Pvt) Limited, and M Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC, exchange signed documents of the memorandum of understanding at the bank’s corporate office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Excel Telecom (Pvt) Limited, an authorised national distributor of Samsung Bangladesh and a concern of Labib Group, at the bank's corporate head office in the capital recently.

M Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Mohammad Syfuddin Tipu, executive director of Excel Telecom (Pvt) Limited, signed the MoU, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, Prime Bank's consumer banking division will provide convenient digital financing options for retail customers to purchase Samsung devices.

The collaboration enables customers to acquire devices through a fully digital, end-to-end process, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience, with greater convenience and efficiency in transactions.

Syed Md Badrul Arifeen, head of product planning and head of marketing at Samsung Electronics (Pvt) Limited, Bangladesh Branch Office, was also present, along with senior officials from both organisations.