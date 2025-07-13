Banking
Star Business Desk
Sun Jul 13, 2025 08:57 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 13, 2025 08:57 PM

Prime Bank, IBA launch certification programme for entrepreneurs

Sheikh Morshed Jahan, professor of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) at the University of Dhaka, and M Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing the agreement at the IBA campus in Dhaka today. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC, in collaboration with the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) at the University of Dhaka, has launched a new initiative, titled "Entrepreneurship & Business Development Certification Programme", aimed at aspiring entrepreneurs across the country.

M Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Sheikh Morshed Jahan, professor of the IBA, signed an agreement to this effect at the latter's campus premises in Dhaka today, according to a press release.

The eight-week programme is designed to equip entrepreneurs with critical business acumen and leadership competencies necessary for building sustainable enterprises.

Participants will receive comprehensive training in areas such as financial management, marketing strategy, business model innovation, and digital transformation.

Delivered through expert-led sessions, real-world case studies, and interactive discussions, the curriculum seeks to strengthen decision-making abilities and nurture an entrepreneurial mindset.

The certification will be open to the public, with participants selected through a competitive screening process.

Prof Md Ridhwanul Haq, coordinator of the management development programme at IBA; Prof Md Mohiuddin; Prof Khaled Mahmud; and Prof Sutapa Bhattacharjee; were also present, along with other senior officials from both organisations.

