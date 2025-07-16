Prime Bank hosts engagement session with corporate clients

Hassan O Rashid, chief executive officer of Prime Bank PLC, addresses at an engagement session with its corporate banking clients in Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC has recently hosted a daylong engagement session with its corporate banking clientele, fostering meaningful dialogue and collaboration on the evolving business environment.

The event brought together distinguished corporate clients for in-depth discussions, the exchange of ideas, and shared perspectives on current and future market dynamics.

Hassan O Rashid, chief executive officer of the bank, attended the session as the chief guest, according to a press release.

During the event, he engaged directly with clients, reaffirming the bank's unwavering commitment to building enduring partnerships and promoting mutual growth.

Economist Masrur Reaz, founder and chairman of Policy Exchange Bangladesh, conducted a special session, offering strategic insights into Bangladesh's economic outlook, with particular emphasis on the country's trade and investment landscape.

The event concluded with open discussions and networking opportunities, providing a platform for enhanced understanding and collaboration between Prime Bank and its corporate banking customers.