Prime Bank honours entrepreneurs on International MSME Day 2025

Prime Bank PLC recognised seven of its entrepreneur clients from across the country today in celebration of International MSME Day 2025, acknowledging their outstanding contributions to the economy.

Selected from over 11,500 active loan clients, six of the awardees are SME entrepreneurs, while one is an agri-entrepreneur.

Naushad Mostafa, director of the SME and Special Programmes Department at the Bangladesh Bank, presented the awards at a ceremony, titled "Entrepreneurs' Conference and Recognition Ceremony", held at a hotel in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Hassan O Rashid, chief executive officer of Prime Bank, remarked: "These businesses are the arteries of our economy. They generate employment, drive rural development, and form the backbone of a self-reliant Bangladesh. The growth of this sector means prosperity, stability, and a society with equal opportunities."

He further added, "Prime Bank has long been committed to financing and empowering the MSME sector. This recognition honours their diverse contributions in product offerings, job creation, and development across services and trade."

The press release also reiterated the bank's enduring support for small and medium enterprises and its pledge to continue this commitment.

Award recipients were selected based on several criteria, including product diversity, annual revenue, workforce size, relationship with the bank, entrepreneur profile (male/female), and business category (manufacturing, services, or trading).

Md Nazim Hasan Sattar, deputy managing director of SME Foundation, and M Nazeem A Chowdhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC, along with other senior officials of the bank, were also present.