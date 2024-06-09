Banking
Star Business Desk
Sun Jun 9, 2024 08:47 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 9, 2024 08:45 PM

Banking

Prime Bank, Evercare Hospital sign deal on healthcare services

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, and Vinay Kaul, chief marketing officer of Evercare Hospital Dhaka, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the bank’s corporate office in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank recently signed an agreement with Evercare Hospital Dhaka.

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Vinay Kaul, chief marketing officer of the hospital, penned the deal at the bank's corporate office in the capital's Gulshan, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, the hospital will provide special healthcare packages to priority banking customers of Prime Bank.

Tamanna Quadry, head of priority banking of the bank, and AM Abul Kashem Rony, head of corporate marketing of the hospital, along with other senior officials from both organisations were also present.

