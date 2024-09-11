Prime Bank, Dotlines sign deal on payroll banking services

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, and Biplob Ghosh Rahul, director of Dotlines, pose for photographs while exchanging singed documents of an agreement at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC recently signed an agreement with tech company Dotlines, aimed at enhancing banking services for the latter's employees.

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Biplob Ghosh Rahul, director of the tech company, penned the deal in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Under the agreement, the bank will extend exclusive benefits to the tech company's employees and all its concerns.

Employees will be able to avail various benefits including preferential offers in accounts, credit cards, loans, and digital banking solutions.

These offerings are designed to empower employees with enhanced financial flexibility and seamless banking experiences.

Shaila Abedin, executive vice-president and head of Women Banking and Affluent Segment of the bank, and Anup Kanti Das, head of payroll banking, along with other senior officials from both organisations were also present.