Premier Bank, BB sign deal on credit guarantee products

Premier Bank has recently signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Bank for credit guarantee facilities under the central bank's refinance schemes.

Of these, a refinance scheme of Tk 3,000 crore was for women entrepreneurs of the small enterprise sector, and another refinance scheme of Tk 1,400 crore was for agro-product processing sector.

Nahid Rahman, director of the Credit Guarantee Department of the Bangladesh Bank, and Abdul Quaium Chowdhury, deputy managing director of Premier Bank, inked the deal at the BB headquarters in Motijheel, the bank said in a press release.

Chowdhury extended his sincere thanks and gratitude to the central bank for the initiative on credit guarantee.

He also added that such recognition would act as a great inspiration for banks and non-bank financial institutions.

Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of the central bank, Asif Khan, executive vice-president and head of SME and agri-banking division at Prime Bank, attended the programme.

Other senior officials from both the institutions were also present.