ONE Bank celebrates 26th founding anniversary

ASM Shahidullah Khan, chairman of ONE Bank PLC, inaugurates the 26th founding anniversary of the bank at its corporate headquarters in Dhaka on Monday. Photo: ONE Bank

ONE Bank PLC has celebrated the 26th anniversary of the commencement of its commercial operations in Bangladesh's banking industry.

To mark the occasion, the bank organised a series of programmes across its branches and corporate head office nationwide.

ASM Shahidullah Khan, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the celebrations at the corporate headquarters in Dhaka on Monday, according to a press release.

Anannya Das Gupta and Shawket Jaman, directors of the bank; Shabbir Ahmed, managing director (current charge); and Abu Zafore Md Saleh, additional managing director and head of Islami banking; were present at the event.

Established on July 14, 1999 as a private sector commercial bank, ONE Bank has since grown significantly.

The bank now operates through 114 branches, 184 ATM and CRM booths, 48 sub-branches, 19 collection booths, and 276 agent outlets across the country.

John Sarkar, deputy managing director, company secretary and head of human resources division, and Md Anwarul Islam, deputy managing director, chief legal officer and head of recovery division; along with senior executives of the bank, were also present.