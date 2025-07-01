NRBC Bank surpasses Tk 20,000cr deposit milestone

Md Touhidul Alam Khan, managing director and CEO of NRBC Bank PLC, celebrates the bank’s milestone of crossing Tk 20,000 crore in deposits in June at the bank’s head office in Dhaka on Monday. Photo: NRBC Bank

NRBC Bank PLC has reached a significant milestone, with deposits surpassing Tk 20,000 crore as of 30 June 2025.

To commemorate the achievement, the bank organised a celebratory event at its head office in Dhaka on Monday, marking the occasion as a reflection of the enduring trust and confidence of its customers.

Md Touhidul Alam Khan, managing director and CEO of the bank, formally inaugurated the programme, according to a press release.

Commenting on the achievement, Khan remarked that NRBC Bank has consistently earned the trust and satisfaction of customers by addressing the diverse financial needs of individuals from various professions across the country.

He noted that this deposit milestone stands as a testament to the unwavering confidence customers place in the bank.

He further emphasised that customers have chosen NRBC Bank as a secure institution for safeguarding their hard-earned savings, and that the dedication of bank officials at all levels through the delivery of swift and seamless services has been instrumental in earning this trust.

Khan expressed his heartfelt gratitude to valued customers, regulatory authorities, sponsors, shareholders, and the bank's dedicated employees for their contributions to this achievement.

Kabir Ahmed and Harunur Rashid, deputy managing directors, along with divisional heads and managers of branches and sub-branches of the bank across the country, were also present.