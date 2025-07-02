NRB Bank surpasses Tk 400cr credit card outstanding milestone

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, chairman of the executive committee of NRB Bank PLC, inaugurates the commemorative event celebrating the achievement of a Tk 400 crore milestone in the bank’s credit card portfolio at its corporate head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: NRB Bank

NRB Bank PLC has achieved a significant milestone in its credit card portfolio, with outstanding dues exceeding Tk 400 crore.

To date, the bank has issued 67,000 active credit cards.

In celebration of this achievement, the bank recently organised a commemorative event at its corporate head office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, chairman of the executive committee of the bank, inaugurated the event as the chief guest.

Shaikh Md Salim, chairman of the risk management committee; Ferdous Ara Begum and SK Matiur Rahman, directors; and Tarek Reaz Khan, managing director and CEO; along with senior management team and other senior officials, were also present.