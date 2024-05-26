Banking
Star Business Desk
Sun May 26, 2024 08:45 PM
Last update on: Sun May 26, 2024 08:45 PM

NRB Bank strikes deal with Water Garden Resort & Spa

Star Business Desk
Sun May 26, 2024 08:45 PM Last update on: Sun May 26, 2024 08:45 PM
Ahsan H Mansur, owner of Water Garden Resort & Spa, and Md Shaheen Howlader, deputy managing director of NRB Bank, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the bank’s corporate head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: NRB Bank

NRB Bank recently signed an agreement on services and benefits with Water Garden Resort & Spa.

Md Shaheen Howlader, deputy managing director of the bank, and Ahsan H Mansur, owner of the resort, penned the deal at the bank's corporate head office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Under this agreement, the bank's cardholders will enjoy up to 55 percent discount on room rent at the resort.

Md Ali Akbar Faraji, deputy managing director of the bank, and Khaja Wasiullah, in-charge of the bank's card division, were present.

Among others, Md Bayazid Bin Mahfuz, senior manager of sales and marketing of the resort, Md Shafiqul Hassan, head of strategic alliance, and officials from both organisations were also present.

