No barrier for journos to enter central bank: deputy governor

There is no barrier for journalists to enter Bangladesh Bank, said its Deputy Government Khurshid Alam yesterday, asking them not to pay heed to any propaganda.

He made the remarks at an event organised by Financial Integrity and Customer Services Department on the occasion of "Customer Awareness Week-2024" in Rangpur, held at the conference room of Panchagarh Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"If you need information, you must go to Bangladesh Bank. Three officials have been appointed to provide information to the journalists," he said while addressing the inaugural session.

"If you're not satisfied with the information, you can talk to the four deputy governors. We will give you the answer," he added.

He then posed a question: "What is free access?"

"If you want to go alone, you can and the assigned officials will provide you with information, which is allowed under The Secrecy Act. However, it is not permitted if you want to get information about the secrecy of the state."

He further asked journos not to be misguided with such propaganda.