NCC Bank opens two new Islamic banking windows in Dhaka

NCC Bank PLC has inaugurated Islamic banking windows at five of its Dhaka branches -- Karwan Bazar, Panthapath, Uttara, Mirpur, and Banani -- as part of its strategic initiative to expand Shariah-compliant financial services.

According to a press release, the inauguration was recently officiated by Md Zakir Anam, deputy managing director of the bank.

Commenting on the initiatives, Anam stated that, given the socio-economic context of Bangladesh, NCC Bank is actively expanding its Islamic banking portfolio to better serve customer needs.

"The bank has already established two full-fledged Islamic banking branches --one in Gulshan, Dhaka, and another in Muradpur, Chattogram," he added.

Initially, NCC Bank introduced Islamic banking windows at 32 of its conventional branches. Building on this foundation, the bank now plans to gradually implement such windows across all its branches and sub-branches.

Anam emphasised that all Islamic banking operations are conducted under the close supervision of the Shariah Supervisory Committee, ensuring full compliance with Islamic principles.

He encouraged businessmen, professionals, and entrepreneurs to take advantage of NCC Bank's expanding range of Shariah-compliant products and services.

