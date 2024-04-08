NCC Bank gets PCI-DSS certification for card data security

Banking
M Shamsul Arefin, managing director and CEO (current charge) of NCC Bank, poses for photographs while receiving a Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) certification from Osman Haider, director of Information Technology Consultants Ltd, and Moshiul Islam, chief executive officer of Enterprise InfoSec Consultants, at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: NCC Bank

NCC Bank recently achieved the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) certification for card data security.

This achievement was celebrated during a programme in the Innovation Centre at the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

M Shamsul Arefin, managing director and CEO (current charge) of the bank, Osman Haider, director of Information Technology Consultants Ltd (ITCL), and Moshiul Islam, chief executive officer of Enterprise InfoSec Consultants (EIC), attended the programme.

"By achieving this PCI-DSS certification, NCC Bank's Card Information Security Standard has been raised to new heights," said Arefin.

"Achieving this certification will assist us in matching international standards of card data security systems," he added.

Among others, Mohammed Anisur Rahman, senior executive vice-president and chief information officer of the bank, Zobair Mahmood Fahim, head of cards and digital payment division, Md Meizanur Rahman, head of information security and IT governance, and other officials of IT division of the bank along with EIC officials were also present.

