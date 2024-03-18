NCC Bank, ekpay strike deal on cash management solutions

Md Mahbub Alam, deputy managing director of NCC Bank, and Md Shafiqul Islam, business specialist of ekpay, Aspire to Innovate (a2i), shake hands and exchange signed documents of an agreement on cash management solutions in Dhaka recently. Photo: NCC Bank

NCC Bank has signed a cash management solutions agreement with "ekpay", the leading payment processor in Bangladesh.

Md Mahbub Alam, deputy managing director of the bank, and Md Shafiqul Islam, business specialist of ekpay, Aspire to Innovate (a2i), inked the deal in Dhaka recently, the bank said in a press release.

Under this agreement, the bank's account holders and cardholders can pay different utility bills or fees quickly and conveniently through digital platforms anytime and anywhere.

M Shamsul Arefin, managing director and CEO (current charge) of the bank, Mohammad Rafat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director, Md Monirul Alam, senior executive vice-president and company secretary, and Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer, were present.

Among others, Mohammed Anisur Rahman, senior executive vice-president and chief information officer, Mohammad Ridwanul Hoque, executive vice-president and head of retail and SME business, Syed Hasnain Mamun, head of human resources division, Shahin Akter Nuha, head of cash management department, and Zobair Mahmood Fahim, head of cards and digital payments division, and Ahashan Habib, lead merchant of ekpay, Aspire to Innovate (a2i), were also present.