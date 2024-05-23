Mutual Trust Bank, IPDC Finance sign deal on cash management services

Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, additional managing director and chief business officer of Mutual Trust Bank, and Rizwan Dawood Shams, managing director of IPDC Finance, shake hands and exchange signed documents of an agreement at the bank’s corporate head office in Gulshan recently. Photo: Mutual Trust Bank

Mutual Trust Bank has recently signed an agreement on Cash Management Services with IPDC Finance Limited.

Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, additional managing director and chief business officer of the bank, and Rizwan Dawood Shams, managing director of the non-bank financial institution, penned the deal at the bank's corporate head office in Gulshan, the bank said in a press release.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, attended the programme. Md Shamsul Islam, deputy managing director and head of treasury, Mohammad Mamun Faruk, divisional head of wholesale banking-1, Khalid Hossin, divisional head of digital banking, and Mohammad Ashik Iqbal Khan, divisional head of cash management and transaction banking, were also present.

Among others, Md Ashique Hossain, deputy managing director, Fahmida Khan, chief financial officer, Jumaratul Banna, head of corporate business and acting head of treasury, Md Afzalur Rashid, chief technology officer, Rahat Jamil, acting head of operations, and Subrata Basak, assistant general manager of treasury department, along with other senior officials from both organisations were also present.