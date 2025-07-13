Midland Bank signs MoU with Pizza Hut

Farhan Hadi, head of marketing of Pizza Hut Bangladesh, and Md Nazmul Huda Sarkar, chief technology officer of Midland Bank PlC, pose for photographs after signing the memorandum of understanding at the bank’s head office in the capital’s Gulshan-2 today. Photo: Midland Bank

Midland Bank PLC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pizza Hut, the US-based international restaurant chain.

Md Nazmul Huda Sarkar, chief technology officer of the bank, and Farhan Hadi, head of marketing of Pizza Hut Bangladesh, signed the MoU at the bank's head office in the capital's Gulshan-2 yesterday, according to a press release issued by the bank.

As part of this partnership, Midland Bank cardholders will receive a complimentary pizza coupon worth Tk 299 (redeemable for one Ultimate Hot Chicken personal pizza) as a welcome gift upon issuance of their card.

Each coupon may be redeemed once with a minimum purchase of Tk 500 from the regular à la carte menu at any Pizza Hut outlet nationwide.

The offer is valid exclusively on à la carte menu items and is not applicable to combo meals, promotional deals, or special offers.

Md Abed-Ur-Rahman, head of cards at the bank, and Md Akib Shikder Neloy, deputy manager of marketing at Pizza Hut Bangladesh, were also present at the signing ceremony, alongside senior officials from both organisations.