Midland Bank signs deal with Visa to launch ‘Visa Direct for Account’

Midland Bank PLC has recently signed an agreement with Visa, a global leader in digital payments, to introduce a new service titled 'Visa Direct for Account'.

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director of the bank, and Sabbir Ahmed, country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan at Visa, signed the agreement at a ceremony held in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Commenting on the occasion, Zaman stated, "This collaboration enables us to provide more efficient and innovative payment solutions to our customers, furthering our mission to enhance financial accessibility and convenience."

Sabbir Ahmed added, "Our partnership with Midland Bank to launch Visa Direct for Account brings our vision to life by making cross-border payments simpler, safer, and faster for consumers."

"Whether it's for education, healthcare, or travel, Visa Direct will empower more Bangladeshis to benefit from a connected global economy and contribute to building an inclusive digital payments ecosystem," he further noted.

Among others, Ashish Chakraborty, director of Visa in Bangladesh; Mahir Shams Mullick, manager of Visa Direct; and Abed-Ur-Rahman, head of cards at the bank; Kazi Kamal Hossain, senior assistant vice-president of international division; and Md Rashadul Anwar, head of public relations division; were also present.