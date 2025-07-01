Midland Bank signs cash management deal with United Express, Imex Plus

Md Zakir Hossain Ripon, proprietor of United Express and managing director of Imex Plus Limited, and Mohammad Javed Tarek Khan, head of institutional banking division of Midland Bank PLC, shake hands and exchange signed documents of the memorandum of understanding at the bank’s head office in the capital’s Gulshan-2 recently. Photo: Midland Bank

Midland Bank PLC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cash management solutions with United Express, a globally operating courier service, and Imex Plus Limited, a major importer of dental products and office stationery.

Mohammad Javed Tarek Khan, head of the institutional banking division of the bank, and Md Zakir Hossain Ripon, proprietor of both the companies, signed the MoU at the bank's head office in the capital's Gulshan-2 recently, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, United Express and Imex Plus will utilise the bank's robust online cash management application, Midland Cash Management (MCM), to conduct their nationwide business banking and daily cash management activities.

Mohammed Rashadul Anwar, head of public relations division of the bank; Mohammad Hassibur Rahman, head of cash management unit of institutional banking division; and Ashrafur Rahman, relationship manager; along with other officials from all the organisations, were also present.