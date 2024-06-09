Midland Bank, Mana Bay Water Park strike MoU

Md Rashed Akter, head of retail distribution division of Midland Bank, and Salim Khan Surattee, assistant vice-president of Mana Bay Water Park, pose for photographs after signing a memorandum of understanding at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Midland Bank

Midland Bank recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mana Bay Water Park, one of the most exciting water parks at Gazaria in Munshiganj.

Salim Khan Surattee, assistant vice-president of the water park, and Md Rashed Akter, head of retail distribution division of the bank, penned the MoU at the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

All the Visa debit, credit and prepaid cardholders will enjoy "Buy 3, Get 1" free tickets from the water park, which will include access to all rides under the terms of this deal.

Mana Bay offers the ultimate aquatic adventure with thrilling water slides, serene lazy rivers and a tropical oasis for all ages.

Md Rashadul Anwar, head of policy research department of the bank, Sazal Ahmed, merchant relationship officer, and Arifa Afroz, senior manager for marketing of the water park, along with other officials from both organisations were also present.