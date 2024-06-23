Midland Bank launches 'MDB digital secured credit card'

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of Midland Bank, poses for photographs after inaugurating “MDB Digital Secured Credit Card” at the bank’s head office in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Photo: Midland Bank

Midland Bank recently launched a new financial service named "MDB Digital Secured Credit Card" for its customers.

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of the bank, unveiled the card at the bank's head office in the capital's Gulshan, said a press release.

Zaman in his speech expressed gratitude to the officials of the bank for implementing this technology-based service.

"MDB has always been active in implementing technology-based solutions. The bank offers multiple customised solutions to its valued customers to meet their varied needs," he said.

"This digitised version of MDB secured credit card is the newest addition under the technological advancement of the bank."

The bank's customers will be able to apply for and obtain a secured credit card against their DPS/FDR through MDB's mobile app "midland online".

Among others, Md Zahid Hossain, deputy managing director of the bank, Nazmul Huda Sarkar, chief technology officer, Md Rashed Akter, head of retail distribution division, and Md Abed-Ur-Rahman, head of cards, were also present.