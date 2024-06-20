Midland Bank celebrates 11 years of operations

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and chief executive officer of Midland Bank, and other officials take part in a "dua session" while celebrating the bank’s 11 years of operations at its head office in the capital’s Gulshan today. Photo: Midland Bank

Midland Bank celebrated its 11th founding anniversary today.

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, inaugurated the celebrations at the bank's head office in the capital's Gulshan.

He also inaugurated a new product on the occasion.

In his speech, Zaman conveyed best wishes and thanks to everyone for the bank's successful journey and said: "We are at the forefront of innovation in services and products and today, we are pleased to announce the introduction of MDB Digital Secured Credit Card."

"Our customers will now be able to apply and obtain a Secured Credit Card digitally against their DPS/FDR from anywhere anytime through MDB's mobile app 'midland online'."

He said that Midland Bank has always been a pioneer in implementing technology-based solutions. The bank offers multiple customised solutions to its customers.

Digitised Secured Credit Cards do not require any branch visits or paperwork.

Zaman added: "As we roll-out MDB Digital Secured Credit Cards, we are moving towards becoming more digitally oriented with access virtually for everyone from anywhere".

Senior management members and divisional heads of the bank attended the programme.

All branches, sub-branches and agent banking centres of the bank organised separate anniversary celebrations across the country.