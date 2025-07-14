Mercantile Bank organises training for management trainee officers

Mati Ul Hasan, managing director of Mercantile Bank PLC, poses for group photographs with participants of the training programme for management trainee officer at the bank’s training institute in Dhaka recently. Photo: Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank PLC has recently conducted a month-long foundation training programme for the 14th batch of its management trainee officers.

A total of twenty-four officers took part in the programme.

Mati Ul Hasan, managing director of the bank, inaugurated the training as the chief guest at the bank's training institute in Dhaka, according to a press release.

In his inaugural address, Hasan urged the trainees to adhere strictly to banking ethics and regulatory guidelines, and to demonstrate initiative in delivering exceptional service to the bank's customers.

The programme was moderated by Javed Tariq, principal of the bank's training institute, and was attended by members of the bank's senior management team.