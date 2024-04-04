Meghna Bank to use Eastern Bank’s payment gateway

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking at Eastern Bank, and Md Sadiqur Rahman, deputy managing director of Meghna Bank, pose for photographs while signing a payment gateway agreement at the former’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Triune Group

Eastern Bank recently signed a payment gateway agreement with Meghna Bank.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking at Eastern Bank, and Md Sadiqur Rahman, deputy managing director of Meghna Bank, inked the deal at the former's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Under this agreement, customers of MeghnaPay, a digital banking wallet of Meghna Bank, will be able to add money to their wallet and transfer money to Visa credit and debit card through the SKYPAY, a payment gateway of Eastern Bank.

Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, head of digital financial services at Eastern Bank, and Faisal M Fathe-Ul Islam, head of m-commerce and e-commerce, and Sufia Akter, head of public sector, PPP and cash management of Meghna Bank, and AZM Fouz Ullah Chowdhury, head of digital financial services division, were also present.