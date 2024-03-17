Meghna Bank inks MoU with Kolkata’s Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals

Kimiwa Saddat, managing director and CEO (current charge) of Meghna Bank, and Rana Dasgupta, chief executive officer for eastern region at Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals in Kolkata, exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the bank’s head office in Gulshan recently. Photo: Meghna Bank

Meghna Bank recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Kolkata's Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals.

Kimiwa Saddat, managing director and CEO (current charge) of the bank, and Rana Dasgupta, chief executive officer of the eastern region at Apollo Hospitals, inked the MoU at the bank's head office in Gulshan, the bank said in a press release.

Under this MoU, the bank's cardholders, priority clients and employees will enjoy special year-round discount, up to 35 percent, on outdoor investigations, standard health check-up package and customised health checkup at the hospital, including pick and drop at airport, and ambulance services.

Kazi Farhana Zabin, head of liability and wealth management of the bank, Zishan Ahammad, head of cards, Rashedul Alam, head of human resources, and MM Masumuzzaman, managing director (Bangladesh representative) of the hospital, and Srijib Ghosh, senior marketing manager, along with other high officials from both the organisations were also present.