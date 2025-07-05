Le Reve opens 26th outlet in Dhanmondi’s Science Lab

Monnujan Nargis, chief executive officer of Le Reve, poses for group photographs during the launch of 26th outlet of the lifestyle brand in the Science Lab area of Dhanmondi-2, Dhaka recently. Photo: REVE Group

Fashion and lifestyle brand Le Reve has recently opened its 26th outlet in the Science Lab area of Dhanmondi-2, Dhaka.

The new store showcases Le Reve's latest Summer Collection, the Rainy Day Curation, and the brand-exclusive line Nargisus by Le Reve. Each section presents a carefully curated blend of comfort, seasonal appeal, and contemporary fashion across collections for women, men, teenagers and children.

M Rezaul Hassan, founder chairman of REVE Group, inaugurated the outlet as the chief guest, according to a press release.

On the opening day, customers enjoyed a 30 percent discount on purchases of Tk 3,000 or more. Additionally, from July 4 to 6, shoppers will receive a 26 percent discount on single invoices of Tk 5,000 or above.

Commenting on the launch, Monnujan Nargis, chief executive officer of Le Reve, said: "This new store in Dhanmondi was inspired by the affection and growing demand of our customers. Spread over three spacious floors, the new outlet is not only architecturally striking from the outside, but also offers an inviting, inspirational, and stylish experience the moment you step inside."

She continued, "We aspired to create a space where shopping is more than just a transaction—something joyful and expressive that harmonises fashion with lifestyle."

"For us, clothing is not merely about fashion; it is a powerful means of self-expression and confidence. We always strive to design pieces that empower individuals to embrace their authentic selves. Every corner of this new store embodies that philosophy," she added.

For those who prefer shopping from home, Le Reve's official website, www.lerevecraze.com, provides a reliable and user-friendly online shopping experience.