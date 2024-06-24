Kaiser, Khaled re-elected as City Bank’s chairman, vice-chairman

Aziz Al Kaiser and Hossain Khaled have been re-elected as chairman and vice-chairman of City Bank respectively. This marks their fourth consecutive term in these positions.

Kaiser, a founding director of the bank, first took on the role of chairman in 2007, steering the bank through three successive years of growth, according to a press release.

He also holds the position of director at Partex Star Group and is the chairman and managing director of several of its entities.

His leadership has been instrumental in launching several pioneering initiatives such as fully centralised operations and online banking, American Express cards, Citygem priority banking, City Alo women's banking, digital loans, and the country's inaugural bancassurance business.

He has been pivotal in the creation of the bank's subsidiaries, including City Brokerage, City Bank Capital Resources, CBL Money Transfer Sdn Bhd in Malaysia, and City Hong Kong Ltd.

Under his guidance, the bank has evolved from a conventional banking institution to a technology-focused entity.

Consequently, the bank's net profit surged from Tk 222 crore in 2018 to Tk 638 crore in 2023.

Hossain Khaled, another sponsor director of the bank, joined the Anwar Group of Industries in 2000.

Khaled was the youngest president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry and co-chairman of the Bangladesh Better Business Forum.

He is the first president of the Entrepreneurs' Organisation (EO) Bangladesh and serves as the group managing director of the Anwar Group of Industries.

He also holds the position of chairman of City Brokerage and City Hong Kong.

Khaled obtained his bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Toledo in Ohio and master's degree in international banking from Texas A&M University.