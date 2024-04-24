Janata Bank gets new DMD

Janata Bank has promoted an official to the post of deputy managing director (DMD).

The official, Md Nurul Islam Mazumder, was serving the bank as a general manager, the bank said in a press release.

Mazumder started his banking career in Janata Bank as an assistant system analyst in 1999.

He was the chief of the information communication and technology division of the bank's head office.

He also worked at the Abu Dhabi branch of the bank in the United Arab Emirates.

Mazumder obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in physics from the University of Chittagong.