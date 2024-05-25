Jamuna Bank awarded at 24th National Renewables Energy Conference

Md Prashanta Samir, senior vice-president and head of sustainable finance unit of Jamuna Bank, receives an award at the 24th National Renewals Energy Conference and Green Expo 2024 at Dhaka University’s Nabab Nawab Ali Senate Bhaban recently. Photo: Jamuna Bank

Jamuna Bank has been recognised as one of the best climate-focused banks in Bangladesh at the 24th National Renewables Energy Conference and Green Expo in recognition of the bank's unwavering commitment to sustainability and responsible banking practices.

The Institute of Energy of the University of Dhaka and GreenTech Foundation jointly organised the award-giving ceremony at the Nabab Nawab Ali Senate Bhaban at the university premises recently.

Md Prashanta Samir, senior vice-president and head of the sustainable finance unit of the bank, received the award on the bank's behalf, according to a press release.

Charles Whiteley, ambassador and head of delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, Achim Troster, ambassador of Germany to Bangladesh, Alex Berg Von Linde, ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh, Atiur Rahman, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank, and Habibur Rahman, deputy governor of the central bank, attended the programme as special guests.

Dr Sitesh Chandra Bachar, pro-vice chancellor (education) of the University of Dhaka, chaired the session.

Khondkar Morshed Millat, former director of the Sustainable Finance Department of the Bangladesh Bank, adviser of GreenTech Foundation Bangladesh and faculty member of the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management, moderated the event.

Lutfor Rahman, chief executive officer and executive director of Greentech Foundation, and officials from different organisations were also present.