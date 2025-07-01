Jamuna Bank appoints new DMD

Jamuna Bank PLC has appointed Mohammad Jahangir Alam to the post of deputy managing director (DMD), effective from July 1 this year.

Prior to joining Jamuna Bank, Alam served as a senior executive vice-president and cluster head of the public sector, public-private partnership (PPP), and service sector under the wholesale banking division at City Bank PLC, a position he held since May 2015.

With over two decades of distinguished experience in corporate and investment banking, he brings to the senior leadership team of Jamuna Bank a wealth of expertise, strategic vision, and a proven track record of excellence.

Alam previously worked at BRAC EPL Investments Limited and Eastern Bank PLC.

He holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), with a specialisation in environmental engineering, and an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) at the University of Dhaka.