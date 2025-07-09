Islami Bank sets milestone by surpassing Tk 20,000 crore in deposits

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC has set a milestone in the country's agent banking sector by surpassing Tk 20,000 crore in deposits collected through its agent banking services.

The amount accounts for nearly 42 percent of total deposits in the agent banking channel nationwide -- the highest in the sector.

Since launching operations in 2017, Islami Bank's agent banking has expanded rapidly, setting a benchmark by collecting Tk 20,000 crore in deposits within just nine years.

Islami Bank now leads the country's agent banking sector in terms of customer base, currently serving over 53 lakh customers.

Nearly half of these customers are women, with the majority residing in rural areas. These customers can seamlessly deposit and withdraw funds, with daily transactions averaging over Tk 1,000 crore.

The bank also holds the top position in remittance collection through the country's agent banking network. In 2024, remittances received via Islami Bank's agent banking totalled Tk 15,352 crore, representing over 54 percent of the sector's total. By June 2025, this figure stood at Tk 8,984 crore.

Islami Bank's agent banking currently operates through 2,791 outlets across 472 upazilas nationwide.

Additionally, the bank's Rural Development Scheme (RDS) plays a vital role in promoting rural economic development through agent banking. At present, investments of up to Tk 5 lakh are being disbursed via 135 agent outlets, helping to empower rural communities and foster entrepreneurship.

Key contributors to this success include integrity in deposit management, strict adherence to Shariah principles, the deployment of modern technology, and cost-effective service delivery, all of which have been instrumental in building customer trust and accelerating growth.