Islam re-elected as Jamuna Bank chairman

Md Saidul Islam has recently been re-elected as chairman of Jamuna Bank for another one year.

Islam took the role of the chairman of the bank on April 28, 2023, the bank said in a press release.

He joined the family business of Fabian Group in 2010.

Since then, he has helmed many portfolios of various companies of the group.

He is a director of Fabian Industries, Fabian Thread, Fabian Multiplex Industries, and Fabitex Industries.

Islam is also the chairman of Eco Advanced Construction Materials Company and managing director of Frox Media.

He obtained his bachelor's degree from Coventry University in the UK.