IFIC Bank touches a milestone of 1,200 sub-branches
IFIC Bank has reached a milestone with the inauguration of its 1,200th sub-branch at Baitul Mukarram Market in Dhaka.
Shah Alam Sarwar, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branch as chief guest in the capital recently, the bank said in a press release.
This achievement solidifies IFIC Bank's position as the country's largest banking network, boasting 1,400 branches and sub-branches across the country.
Aiming to extend financial services to the doorstep of people and cater to the needs of marginalised communities, IFIC Bank launched the sub-branch programme, titled "Neighbourhood Banking" on June 23, 2019.
Senior executives of the bank and delegates from the Baitul Mukarram Business Group were also present.
