IFIC Bank touches a milestone of 1,200 sub-branches

IFIC Bank has reached a milestone with the inauguration of its 1,200th sub-branch at Baitul Mukarram Market in Dhaka.

Shah Alam Sarwar, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branch as chief guest in the capital recently, the bank said in a press release.

This achievement solidifies IFIC Bank's position as the country's largest banking network, boasting 1,400 branches and sub-branches across the country.

Aiming to extend financial services to the doorstep of people and cater to the needs of marginalised communities, IFIC Bank launched the sub-branch programme, titled "Neighbourhood Banking" on June 23, 2019.

