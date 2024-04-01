IFIC Bank touches a milestone of 1,200 sub-branches

Banking
Shah Alam Sarwar, managing director and chief executive officer of IFIC Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate the sub-branch setting a milestone of 1,200 sub-branches at Baitul Mukarram Market in Dhaka recently. Photo: IFIC Bank

IFIC Bank has reached a milestone with the inauguration of its 1,200th sub-branch at Baitul Mukarram Market in Dhaka.

Shah Alam Sarwar, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branch as chief guest in the capital recently, the bank said in a press release.

This achievement solidifies IFIC Bank's position as the country's largest banking network, boasting 1,400 branches and sub-branches across the country.

Aiming to extend financial services to the doorstep of people and cater to the needs of marginalised communities, IFIC Bank launched the sub-branch programme, titled "Neighbourhood Banking" on June 23, 2019.

Senior executives of the bank and delegates from the Baitul Mukarram Business Group were also present.

