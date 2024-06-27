IFIC Bank declares 5% stock dividend

Salman F Rahman, chairman of IFIC Bank, presides over the bank’s 47th annual general meeting which was held at the Officers’ Club Dhaka today. The meeting announced a 5 percent stock dividend for 2023. Photo: IFIC Bank

IFIC Bank today announced a five percent stock dividend for the year that ended on December 31, 2023.

The announcement came at the bank's 47th annual general meeting (AGM) at the Officers' Club Dhaka, where some officials were present physically.

Salman F Rahman, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, according to a press release.

Referring to the different challenges and solving those issues, Rahman concluded the meeting by expressing hope that the organisation would continue to grow with sincere efforts of all concerned.

Ahmed Shayan Fazlur Rahman, vice-chairman of the bank, joined the event virtually.

The AGM approved the audited financial statements for the year 2023 in the presence of a good number of shareholders.

ARM Nazmus Sakib, Sudhangshu Shekhar Biswas, Shah Monjurul Hoque, Quamrun Naher Ahmed, and Md Golam Mostofa, directors of the bank, attended the AGM.

Among others, Syed Mansur Mustafa, managing director, and Mokammel Hoque, company secretary, were also present.