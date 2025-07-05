Hotel Sarina offers discounts for Community Bank cardholders

Kimiwa Saddat, managing director (current charge) of Community Bank Bangladesh PLC, and Channa Ekanayake, general manager of Hotel Sarina, pose for photographs after signing the agreement at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Community Bank Bangladesh

Community Bank Bangladesh PLC has entered into a strategic business agreement with Hotel Sarina to provide exclusive benefits to the bank's credit cardholders.

Kimiwa Saddat, managing director (current charge) of the bank, and Channa Ekanayake, general manager of the hotel, signed the agreement at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently, according to a press release.

Under this partnership, Community Bank credit cardholders will enjoy a wide range of privileges at Hotel Sarina, including special discounts on dining, accommodation, and services, as well as a year-round "Buy One Get One Free" offer on select offerings.

Md Ariful Islam, head of business and head of corporate banking (branch) at the bank; Zahir Ahmed, head of cards; Md Mamun Ur Rahman, head of ADC and head of the MD's coordination team; and Syed Mehran Hussain, marketing director of the hotel, were also present, along with other senior officials from both organisations.