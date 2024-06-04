Habib becomes StanChart's head of wealth, retail banking

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has appointed Lutful Habib as managing director and head of wealth and retail banking, effective from June 1.

Habib was serving the bank as executive director and head of retail distribution prior to his new role, the bank said in a press release.

Habib has a distinguished career in the banking industry, marked by a series of leadership roles and significant contributions to Standard Chartered's success.

He joined Standard Chartered in 1999.

Over the course of the past 25 years, he has been instrumental in developing and implementing innovative strategies that have enhanced customer experience, expanded market presence, furthered digital adoption, maximised resource efficiency, and helped to transform the bank's retail banking propositions.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said: "We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Lutful Habib as the Head of Wealth and Retail Banking for Bangladesh.

"Habib has been a cornerstone of our organisation for the past 25 years -- demonstrating unwavering commitment, exceptional leadership, and a profound understanding of the ever-changing operating landscape of the wealth and retail banking business in Bangladesh," he said.

"His deep expertise will be pivotal in navigating and transforming the business to realise the true potential of Bangladesh's journey towards becoming the ninth-largest consumer economy in the world," he added.

He obtained his master's degree in business administration from the University of West London in the United Kingdom.